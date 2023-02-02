The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now. At 37-15, they hold the best record in the entire league, as they have been for pretty much the entire season. In his mind, Celtics icon Paul Pierce believes that the current Boston starting 5 is unbeatable, especially if you throw himself and Kevin Garnett into the picture. Well, JR Smith clearly does not agree with Pierce’s bold claim.

It all started with Pierce asking who the fans believe would be able to defeat a five-man lineup that featured Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Pierce, and Garnett. When he caught wind of the query, JR Smith decided to respond with pure savagery:

That’s hilarious. To be fair to JR, he does seem to have a point here. There’s no knocking down the Celtics’ current Big 3 of Tatum, Brown, and Smart. However, while there’s no denying that Pierce and Garnett are two of the greatest to ever do it, they’re not exactly in the best shape of their lives right now. Well, KG is still looking like he can ball out, but the truth about Pierce is that he’s put on quite a bit of weight since his retirement.

It would have been a different question if both Pierce and KG were in their prime. After all, this is the same duo that led the Celtics to their last title back in 2008. Then again, as JR Smith seems to want to point out, that was literally 15 years ago from today.