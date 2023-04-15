A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Unfortunately for Paul Pierce, not even the fact that he won the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics is enough to erase his infamous pooping emergency during that epic series against the Los Angeles Lakers. To be clear, Pierce is denying any and all allegations about supposedly faking an injury just so he could take a dump in the locker room in the middle of the game. He’s told his side of the story many times in the past, and he’s come out to deny the accusations again — except that this time, Pierce decided to throw some shade on the Lakers.

In a recent episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Pierce recalled the events of that fateful evening. According to the Celtics icon, he required medical attention because he injured his knee:

“I sprained my knee. I didn’t ask for no wheelchair. You think I said, ‘Go to the back and get a wheelchair!’” Pierce said. “… I didn’t even get a chance to stand up. I was on the ground like, ‘Damn, my s**t loose.’ I sprained it. Then I got carried. Then they brought a wheelchair.”

Pierce did admit that the injury looked worse than it actually was, though. Nevertheless, he claims that there was he did not have to go to the bathroom when he was taken back to the locker room:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I go in the back, I walk it off. I ain’t had to take no s**t,” Pierce stated. “… I put a knee brace on, tested it out. I was like, ‘This is the NBA Finals, I don’t care if it hurt, I’m going back out there.

“The only s**tting I did was on the Lakers. C’mon now. Let’s keep it 100.”

That’s savage. It’s true, though. Thanks to Pierce’s help, the Celtics did end up winning Game 1 of that series. They also went on to take the title in six games, thereby handing Kobe Bryant and the Lakers a heartbreaking loss.