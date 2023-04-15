Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Boston Celtics fans didn’t hold back in criticizing the MVP voting after Jayson Tatum failed to make it as one of the Top 3 finalists for the award.

On Friday, the NBA named Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic as the finalists for the 2022-23 regular season MVP. While it didn’t come as a surprise to many, several Celtics fans firmly believe that Tatum was snubbed.

After all, how can the best player from the second best team in the NBA not make it when the top stars from the third and fourth-best franchises qualified?

With that said, the Celtics faithful didn’t hide their disappointment that Tatum didn’t make the cut despite being as deserving as Antetokounmpo, Embiid and Jokic.

“No Tatum???” one Boston supporter asked. Another one exclaimed, “Tatum robbed.”

“No Jayson Tatum on the list…..” a third fan said.

Here are more reactions to the Tatum MVP snub:

these voters don't appreciate the generational talent of @jaytatum0 smh😤 https://t.co/YBAvpAJxIa pic.twitter.com/m1NeZUqkiC — DripFace Productions ☘ BOS (0-0) ATL (@DripfaceP) April 14, 2023

There’s no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic all had MVP-caliber seasons. Not to mention that they have been frontrunners for almost the whole season, so it’s not really shocking that they are also the finalists.

Nonetheless, it’s hard not to feel for Celtics fans who believe Tatum should be in the conversation. The Celtics are both in the Top 5 in offensive and defensive rating in 2022-23, and they finished second with a 57-25 record–just one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Naturally, may would expect to have their top player be in the MVP race.

Unfortunately for Boston, that’s not the case. But hey, maybe Tatum can use it as motivation to lead the team to the championship.