Jaylen Brown splashed five three-pointers to finish with 29 points against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The wingman led the Boston Celtics, who picked up a whopping 52-point win over the Dubs to bloom their winning streak to 11 games.
Brown's outburst started immediately, as the 27-year-old finished the first quarter alone with 19 points. This was mainly attributed to the Warriors' game plan, which involved giving the Celtics star plenty of space to shoot. Golden State put their focus on clogging the driving lanes and fortifying the paint…and Jaylen Brown made them pay. Entering halftime, the Celtics already amassed a 44-point cushion over their opponents.
Following the blowout, Brown couldn't help but put out a hilarious tweet about the Warriors' risky defensive scheme. Tweeting a video of Steve Kerr in the press conference, the three-time All-Star posted a caption that had social media buzzing.
“More teams should take this strategy,” Brown said, in reference to the Warriors sagging off of him early in the game.
More teams should take this strategy https://t.co/P8fDaSBZSy
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 4, 2024
When the blowout reached 51 points in the third, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla decided to rest his starters until the final buzzer. Alongside Brown, Jayson Tatum added 27 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the field while Payton Pritchard scored 19 off the bench.
The Celtics now hold a 48-12 record (.800) and have raced away as the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Behind them in second are the Milwaukee Bucks, who have 40 wins to their name.
This season, Brown is averaging 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 scorer has been co-leading the Celtics alongside Jayson Tatum these past years and will be crucial to the team's campaign for Banner 18 this season.