Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

When you speak of Boston Celtics royalty, you are referring to the legends of the franchise the likes of Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Paul Pierce. But Wednesday night, there’s a different air of royalty at TD Garden, as Prince William and Kate Middleton are in attendance to watch the Celtics take on the Miami Heat.

Prince William and Princess Kate in the building to watch Celtics-Heat in Boston 👀 🎥 @NBCSCelticspic.twitter.com/RJeRMlxPiF — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) December 1, 2022

The visit to TD Garden is just a side trip for Prince William and Kate Middleton, as The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Massachusetts where they are starting their three-day visit to the country.

More from People.com:

“The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in the capital of Massachusetts on Wednesday for their three-day visit to the U.S. For their first official event of the trip, the royal couple appeared at Boston City Hall alongside Mayor Michelle Wu to start the countdown to the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday by lighting Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green.”

Fortunately for the royal couple, they are able to catch a marquee matchup. It was not that long ago when the Celtics and the Heat had an intense seven-game battle in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, with Boston clinching the rights to represent the conference in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

If Prince William and Kate Middleton would like to see another Celtics game, they can do that again on Friday when Jayson Tatum and company meet the Heat again at TD Garden.