Former Boston Red Sox star outfielder Johnny Damon, who was on the team during their historic 3-0 comeback versus the New York Yankees in 2004, is pulling for the Boston Celtics to complete a historic comeback of their own in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Miami Heat.

The ’04 Red Sox became the first team in MLB history to ever come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit, doing so against the Yankees in the ALCS. New York was favored by many after defeating the Red Sox in the playoffs in 2003. Additionally, Boston hadn’t won the World Series since 1918. It was an incredible accomplishment by Johnny Damon and the Red Sox to upset the Yankees.

They later went on to win the 2004 World Series, snapping their championship drought.

The Celtics are looking to use motivation from that Red Sox team in Game 7. They’ve already been inspired, winning three games in a row after initially falling down against Miami. With the series all knotted up at three games apiece, Game 7 projects to be a highly-competitive affair.

Many people expect the Celtics to carry their momentum into the contest and pull off the historic comeback. After all, they are playing well and have home-court advantage. That said, everyone knows counting out Jimmy Butler and the Heat is a risky thing to do. Miami is going to give Boston all they can handle.

The entire city of Boston, including former Red Sox baseball players, will be behind the Celtics on Monday night in Game 7.