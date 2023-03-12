Celtics center Robert Williams is hoping to get back on the court during the team’s current 6-game road trip. He has been sidelined since straining his hamstring in the team’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets March 3

Williams did not reveal the origin of the injury, but he remembered that the hamstring felt tight while running up the court. He thought the hamstring would loosen up if he kept moving, but it did not.

He says he is starting to feel better, and that’s why he thinks he can return shortly.

“I’m feeling good. I’m starting to pick up stuff on the court as far as running and moving. I’m moving a lot more. Just trying to be cautious. A hamstring is a sensitive thing. I’m just taking the time, not rushing stuff, respecting how the body responds, and also being able to push the body a little bit to get to that level.”

The Celtics recorded a 134-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday without Williams. While Williams is not a huge offensive factor, he is a dynamic defensive player and rebounder when he is healthy. Williams is averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game.

The 25-year-old big man has endured a difficult season, and he has only completed in 28 games this season. Robert Williams had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the start of the season and missed the first 29 games of the year.

The Celtics return to action Monday night at Houston, followed by road games at Minnesota and Portland Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Boston is in second place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.