The Boston Celtics have been so good this season that it’s almost easy to overlook the fact that they’ve been doing what they’ve been doing without starting center Robert Williams in the mix. Well, that all changed on Friday as the 25-year-old made his much-awaited season debut after finally recovering from offseason surgery.

Williams took the court for the first time this season on Friday against the Orlando Magic. He checked in with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter and the adoring home crowd gave Williams an epic ovation:

Robert Williams III checks into the game for the first time this season 👏 It is his first game since June 16, 2022 (Game 6 of the NBA Finals)pic.twitter.com/9BMDXivrcf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Even the Celtics players on the bench were all standing up and clapping as Williams was subbed in. This speaks volumes of how important this man is for the Celtics and how happy his teammates are to have him back. The fans clearly love him as well.

Robert Williams tried his best to stay cool, but he couldn’t help but give off a smile as the fans applauded his entrance. He probably had goosebumps after hearing that rousing ovation.

Last season, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. He’s no superstar, but there’s no denying that he is an integral part of this group. What Robert Williams does also extends beyond the box score, and the intensity he brings to the table is one of his biggest assets.

With Williams back in the mix, the Celtics are just going to get better from here on out. They already have the best record in the entire NBA, and they’re hoping to keep it that way for the rest of the way.