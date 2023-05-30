The Boston Celtics may have become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing 0-3 in a postseason series, but on Monday evening they became the 151 team to fall short of completing the ultimate comeback. The Celtics fell to the Miami Heat by a final score of 103-84 and, while the loss proved to be the fault of the team as a whole, star wing Jaylen Brown seems to be receiving a large share of the blame for their shortcomings on the night.

As is the case with any franchise’s centerpiece, in times of triumph they generally get heaped with praise while during times of hardship, they are drowned with criticism. The 26-year-old is currently being hit with the latter reality and Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe continued to pile harsh words of disapproval upon Brown during Tuesday’s latest episode, as he went on to unload on his struggles during the night, particularly in regard to his ball-handling.

“Jaylen Brown has turned into a turnover machine,” Shannon Sharpe said. “I found somebody that has a worse handle than Russell Westbrook. I don’t think you can debate that anymore… It’s routine. He’s trying to go between his legs like a high schooler, like a middle schooler, and the ball kicks off his foot and is going the other way. He tried to go behind his back, the ball kicks off his heel and it’s going the other way. I’m like ‘are you serious right now?’ You are an NBA player, a second-team All-NBA player and you have middle school handles.”

Despite his established status as being a top-tier talent in the league, ball handling has always been Jaylen Brown’s weakest attribute.

During the pivotal Game 7, the two-time All-Star coughed up a whopping eight turnovers, many of which were unforced, and finished with a putrid plus-minus rating of -17.

Even though his final stat line of 19 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks certainly seems sound on paper, his efficiency (shot 8-for-23 from the field and 1-for-9 from distance) and inability to hold onto the ball ultimately sunk his night and, frankly, aided significantly in the sinking of the season for the Celtics as well.