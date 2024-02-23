Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been rolling for pretty much the entirety of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. The Celtics currently own the best record in the NBA by a whopping 4.5-game margin, and Tatum has continued to play like an MVP candidate, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis while also seamlessly integrating newcomers Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday into the fold for Boston.
In recent days, one of the main discussion points of NBA media discourse has centered around who the next “face of the NBA” will be once LeBron James and Stephen Curry retire (if that ever happens), and Tatum's name has been thrown around along with the likes of Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and others.
Recently, former NBA guard and current ESPN analyst Tim Legler broke down why he believes Jayson Tatum lacks the charisma needed to carry that torch on his own.
“I don't know that he'll ever be viewed as the face of the league… I think there's something to the understated & stoic personality that prevents you from becoming the face of the league and that's who Jayson Tatum is,” said Legler on ESPN's Get Up (via ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).
Indeed, charisma and star quality are a large part of what makes a player marketable or not, and while Tatum certainly has a game that is easy on the eyes as well as several signature playoff performances to his name, he isn't exactly the most charismatic or engaging personality in the league.