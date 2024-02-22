The Boston Celtics made multiple moves at the trade deadline, but they haven't seen their new additions in action yet.
That could change on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls, as big man Xavier Tillman and guard Jaden Springer are both off the injury report.
Tillman was literally and figuratively Boston's biggest trade, as the former Memphis Grizzlies center is a strong and sizable defender. To bring him to Beantown, the Celtics gave up just two second-round picks.
Although the 25-year-old has had some knee issues this season, he's reportedly good to go following the All-Star break, per Celtics CLNS reporter Bobby Manning.
“Xavier Tillman is feeling good and has no limitations tonight,” Manning wrote. “Was dealing with swelling unrelated to his knee ailment to begin the year. He doesn’t have any specific stint he’s expecting tonight. He’s staying ready and focused on bringing energy.”
Boston has no listed injuries heading into its second matchup with Chicago this season, meaning the Celtics will have all of their big men available. Centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford will likely get the nod over Tillman in terms of playing time, but perhaps he'll be third in line for minutes. If not, he'll sub in for backup center Luke Kornet when possible.
"I can talk and hoop, bro. I'm built for this sh*t."
Kyrie Irving to Xavier Tillman during last night's Mavs-Grizzlies game 😳pic.twitter.com/8ake5fTHUu
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024
The Green Team's other deadline move for Springer came in the final hour of the 2024 trade deadline. The 21-year-old guard was a first-round draft pick in 2021, but the Philadelphia Sixers decided to exchange him for one second-round pick.
Although Springer has played in just 50 games in his NBA career, 32 of them came this season with the Sixers. The 2023 G-League Finals MVP has potential and is a quick defender, so perhaps he'll carve out a role for himself with the league-leading Celtics. His time might not be this season, yet there's room to grow for the 6-foot-4 guard.
JADEN SPRINGER DENIED JAYSON TATUM AT THE RIM ❌pic.twitter.com/sP3HFeGHi4
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023
Like Tillman, Springer hasn't made his Celtics debut. He was sidelined with an ankle issue but is now listed as available versus the Bulls.
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaden Springer – AVAILABLE https://t.co/eHm726KDEa
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 22, 2024
If the Celtics can dominate Chicago like the last time they played in late November, Tillman and Springer should both receive minutes. However, if the Eastern Conference showdown comes down to the wire, fans might have to wait a little longer to be officially introduced to the two newest Celtics.