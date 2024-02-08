Young defensive stalwart Jaden Springer has been traded from the 76ers to the Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a second-round draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 76ers drafted Springer 28th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. One of the youngest players in the draft, the 21-year-old Springer spent two seasons developing with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats before vying for a rotation spot with Philly this season. Springer was in and (mostly) out of the 76ers' rotation this season but saw an uptick in minutes amid a load of injuries. He put the clamps on Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry in his final games with Philly. But his inability to find consistency on offense, namely as a shooter, made him expendable.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the pick the Sixers get back is a 2024 second-rounder which is the most favorable of the selections of the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. The pick is currently the 41st overall.

Philly made a wave of trades at this deadline, coming away with Buddy Hield and Cam Payne while sending out five total players. In addition to trading with Boston, the Sixers made a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in a move that cost them Patrick Beverley.

Meanwhile, the Celtics continued the trend of adding defensive-minded reinforcements after landing Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman Sr. in a trade before the day of the deadline. Springer may not see much playing time in the postseason but will get the chance to learn from Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. He is under contract for one more season before becoming a restricted free agent. The Celtics made room for Springer by sending Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers, per Woj.