With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, it will be Myles Garrett looking to achieve the sack record by bringing down Joe Burrow at least one more time this season. As Garrett leads the Browns into the regular-season finale against the Bengals, the star defensive end spoke about his relationship with Burrow.

While Garrett is at 22 sacks this season, the official record is at 22.5, held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan, with the 30-year-0ld needing just one to achieve history. However, looking at the quarterbacks he's sacked the most in history, Burrow is high on the list for one player at the position that has been brought down the most by Garrett.

It helps that Cleveland takes on Cincinnati twice a year, along with the Baltimore Ravens, as Lamar Jackson is there, along with Burrow. When Garrett was asked on Friday if it makes sense for Burrow to be high on that list, he answered without hesitation, while sharing the conversations he has with the star quarterback.

“Absolutely,” Garrett said, via the team. “I've seen his face on the ground, looking up at me, saying ‘Hi Myles, and I, ‘Hi Joe,' too many times, so yeah, I'd figured he'd be at the top.”

Myles & Joe Burrow saying hi to each other after every sack is too funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/z5q9YC2L29 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 2, 2026

Burrow would speak about Garrett this week in the lead-up to the game and spoke about how the defensive end has ‘gotten me a lot,' while also sharing his respect.

“He’s more athletic than everybody else on the field — bigger, stronger than everybody else,” Burrow said, via Cincinnati's YouTube page. “He has a mindset that he’s not too high or too low at any point, which is pretty unique for a defensive lineman.”

Garrett looks for the single-season sack record on Sunday against the Bengals.