Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell have both shown their respect for Jayson Tatum after the Boston Celtics superstar exploded in the fourth quarter of their Game 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tatum, as you may have heard, was having one of the worst games of his career in the win-or-go-home situation, having scored seven points on an incredible 1-14 shooting with a little over four minutes to go and with his Celtics down by two points.

Despite Tatum’s struggles, Donovan Mitchell clearly wasn’t concerned about the star – who was recently named on the All-NBA First Team – making his impact felt, tweeting “JT gonna step up in the 4th!!”

And step up he did. Over the last four minutes or so of the game, Tatum channeled the concept of making it your moment – even when it isn’t your game. Tatum exploded over the last 4:14 of game time, hitting four threes from five attempts to take his tally to 19 points and secure the win for the Celtics.

In the wake of the performance, Trae Young wasted no time showing his appreciation for the effort, tweeting “The scariest hoopers are the ones that KEEP SHOOTING !!”

That’s a concept Young himself has taken to the extreme to his own detriment at times, but on this occasion it certainly proved true.

Jayson Tatum looked a shadow of his normal self throughout the game, settling too often for threes that he didn’t look like hitting or making rogue drives that didn’t seem to pose much of a threat. But rather than go missing with the game on the line, Tatum took the opposite approach, trusting his ability to make shots when it mattered most despite what had transpired throughout the course of the game.

As a result largely of his exploits late in the game, the series will head back to Boston. Game 7 will take place on Sunday.