The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards are reportedly on the verge of a blockbuster trade. The highlights of the proposed trade include Kristaps Porzingis going to the Celtics, Marcus Morris and the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft going to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon joining the Clippers, according to The Athletic. Kristaps Porzingis' $36 million player option must be sorted out before a deal is completed.

Porzingis is the biggest name in the trade. Amir Coffey is also expected to be sent to Washington. Danilo Gallinari might be involved. Assuming the trade becomes official, it's a major deal for all three teams. The Celtics and Clippers are looking to increase their chances of winning the 2024 NBA Finals. The Wizards are starting a full rebuild.

Let's grade this Celtics-Wizards-Clippers trade for every team involved.

Celtics Trade Grade

After failing to get over the hump for a championship, yet again, the Celtics had to do something to shake up the roster. Trading Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown doesn't appear to be something Boston would consider. Nor should it be. The Celtics know that the Tatum-Brown pairing is, at worst, a perennial Eastern Conference championship contender. Landing Porzingis without giving up a starter is about as good as Boston could've for.

Porzingis is a health risk, but no more so than Brogdon. Boston's 2023 Sixth Man of the Year winner was a non-factor in the playoffs against the Miami Heat because he got hurt. Porzingis was a borderline All-Star with the Wizards. He averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and shot a career-best 49.8% from the field. Porzingis made 40% of his spot up 3-pointers and became one of the NBA's best pick-and-roll defenders. His combination of size, shooting and defense is well worth the price that the Celtics are paying in this trade.

Grade: A-

Clippers Trade Grade

The Clippers were also in need of a shakeup during the 2023 NBA offseason. A Paul George trade isn't the answer if Los Angeles has plans of competing for a title. With George and Kawhi Leonard set for a fifth try at a run as a tandem, the Clippers sorely need a point guard. Brogdon fits that need, especially considering the cost. Morris had a diminished role and reportedly wasn't happy with how he was used last season. Swapping Brogdon for Morris is a no-brainer. It's unlikely that the No. 30 pick in this year's draft will be an impact player anytime soon. Coffey is averaging 5.5 points in four seasons.

If Leonard and George are on the floor, Brogdon makes more sense in the Clippers' lineup than Russell Westbrook. Brogdon can space the floor and is used to not being a main scoring option. He's a career 38.8% 3-point shooter and averaged 6.3 assists per game in three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The biggest problem from a Clippers' perspective is that Los Angeles had added yet another injury risk into the fold.

Grade: B+

Wizards Trade Grade

The veteran players who the Wizards receive in a Porzingis trade are immaterial. Morris and Gallinari will be bought out, shipped off elsewhere for cheap or play a meaningless season in Washington. For the Wizards, it's all about getting draft picks that could turn into players who will be part of Washington's future. The odds are against the No. 30 pick being used on a rotation player.

It's certainly possible that the last pick of the first round will have a good NBA career. It just isn't likely. Porzingis is a good enough player that Washington shouldn't be thrilled without getting a pick that had a chance to reach the middle of the first round. At least the Wizards got something in return for a player who could've become a free agent.

Grade: C+