Former NFL All-Pro receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson gushed about his daughter's performance at Prairie View A&M's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority probate. Johnson, a member of the ‘Nightcap' podcast with co-host NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon “Unc” Sharpe, came right from the probate to discuss the experience. Johnson's daughter, Chadé, enrolled at Prairie View A&M in 2021 and is set to graduate with the class of 2025.
“I didn't go to an HBCU, obviously you know that,” Ochocinco said on the podcast. “Now, I'm jealous of you a little bit. I'm jealous of you because if you had the opportunity to experience what I saw tonight at Prairie View A&M at their probate, when my baby crossed over – yes she crossed over as an AKA. Unc, I ain't never been in no atmosphere like that. I'm an ambassador at FAMU, but I haven't had the opportunity. Most of the time I'm there it's at a sporting event, or I'm at a football game. But being inside that auditorium and watching the energy in that atmosphere – I gotta take my glasses off – I ain't never seen nothing like that. That kind of energy, that kind of passion, that kind of love and support from all the sororities, from all the fraternities for the people that were crossing over, even though you have nothing to do with them. You talk about family? It felt like a family reuinion almost, it was that kind of vibe, it was that kind of atmosphere.”
Ochocinco got emotional telling Unc Shannon Sharpe how proud he was of his daughter after she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority @ Prairie View A&M ❤️
While detailing the experience, Ochocinco was brought to the brink of tears several times. The probate's influence, combined with his daughter's success, clearly had an immense emotional effect. He later likened the experience being at a concert for the King of Pop.
“The AKAs went last. This is the only way I can explain it. It felt like Michael Jackson. When them AKAs came out, marching to that song, and I see my baby strutting and hitting that stroll? Aw man. Unc, that was one of the greatest feelings, one of the dopes feelings, being able to see my daughter cross. I'm supposed to be in the stands, but I'm all on the floor. I snuck down to the floor.”
That night truly had an immense effect on Johnson, to the point that he'd consider enrolling at an HBCU as a student.
“Watching clips and seeing all the stuff going on and then being able to experience it tonight at PV? That makes me want to enroll just so I can get the HBCU experience. I ain't never experienced nothing like that. I've been around the whole world and there's nothing like what I experienced tonight.”
Throughout Johnson's recount of the story, Sharpe simply smiled and nodded. A product of Savannah State himself, he knows all too well the influence an HBCU can have on someone.
“Ain't nothing like [the energy at HBCUs],” Sharpe said. “Like I said, I think everybody should have to spend a semester at an HBCU to get the ambience, to get the pageantry; to be at a homecoming, to go to the step show, cause ain't nobody stepping like what they do. We do it big. To be at the yard when all the sorors and frats are doing their part. We used to have step shows and people would come from Georgia Southern, Fort Valley, Clark, Morris Brown, they would come down and challenge. To feel that energy for homecoming and the rush when they go over. Ain't nothing like it.”