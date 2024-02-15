During the Tamron Hall Show, Loni Love, the actress, shared the exciting news that submissions for the HBCU First Look Film Festival are now open.

Yesterday Emmy Award winner and Prairie View A&M alumna Loni Love made a guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to announce that submissions for the second annual HBCU First Look Film Festival were officially open. Love served as the host at last year’s festival. This announcement was a Tamron Hall exclusive.

The inaugural HBCU First Look Film Festival which took place last November at Howard University was a huge success. The HBCU First Look Film Festival was created by Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting CEO Shelia Eldridge. The festival was created to showcase Black filmmakers who come from HBCUs as well as celebrate HBCU students and alumni in the film, TV, and broadcast industries.

The three-day festival was filled with networking and learning opportunities for students by offering various workshops, panel discussions, and master classes. Several celebrities in the entertainment industry were also in attendance including actor Peyton Alex Smith, They Cloned Tyrone producer Stephen “Dr” Love, actress/director Terri J. Vaughn, and legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter. There were several highlights of the festival, but the biggest highlight had to be the surprise appearance made by former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama during the screening of the film Rustin.

Last year’s festival received over 125 submissions from various HBCUs around the country. Ultimately, seven students from Spelman College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, and Elizabeth City State University were selected as finalists. Howard University alumna Cyan Shreve won the grand prize with her film Sincerely, Jonah.

This year the festival will again take place at Howard University, November 8-10, 2024. Film submissions will be accepted from now until August 28, 2024. Current HBCU students and HBCU graduates within the last three years (2021,2022, and 2023) are eligible to apply.

For more information to go hbcufirstlook.com