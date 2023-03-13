The Los Angeles Chargers have seemingly made their decision on the future of their tight end position, as they are not expected to tender Donald Parham Jr as a restricted free agent, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The two sides “had talks, but could not agree to terms on an extension,” the report would further note.

This decision by general manager Tom Telesco to not tender Parham creates an opening at the tight end position and, subsequently, strengthens the link between the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys free agent tight end Dalton Schultz.

Viewed as a top-billed landing spot for the 26-year-old, Los Angeles could provide the budding stud an opportunity to thrive in an offensive system he already has extensive familiarity with. That’s because earlier this offseason, the franchise managed to scoop up former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to come in and serve as their new OC.

Within Moore’s offensive design, since taking over as the starting option at the position back in 2020, the coveted free agent Schultz has accumulated impressive totals of 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. On top of this, Schultz has averaged 10.1 yards per catch and has boasted a catch rate of 70.2 percent during this stretch, despite enduring inconsistent quarterback play and nagging injuries.

Now presumed to be fully healthy, should he and his current employers in the Cowboys opt to part ways this offseason, the concept of the highly talented Dalton Schultz teaming up with rising star quarterback Justin Herbert could prove to be a high-upside pairing for both parties. It looks like the Chargers are a team worth keeping an eye on as free agency opens, as they could be big players for Schultz now that Donald Parham Jr. seemingly isn’t returning.