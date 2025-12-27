After falling down 14-0 early in the first quarter, Justin Herbert finally got the Los Angeles Chargers' offense going with a 60-yard pass to Quentin Johnston. Yet, in an unfortunate twist of fate that epitomized the back-and-forth battle, the momentum would be wiped out by an interception by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Herbert's big play came on a 3rd-and-13 play late in the second quarter, with the Chargers looking to get into field goal range before halftime. He did much more than just keep the drive alive by sitting in the pocket to hit a streaking Johnston down the left sideline.

The pass awoke the crowd in SoFi Stadium, which had grown restless after a listless opening quarter.

However, on the ensuing play, Herbert's pass over the middle of the field deflected off the hands of tight end Oronde Gadsden II and right to Al-Shaair.

Herbert's connection to Johnston accounted for half of his first-half production. The 27-year-old ended the first half with 123 passing yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and two rushing yards.

Johnston caught four passes for 90 yards in the first half, accounting for 65 percent of the team's total offense. Los Angeles only amassed 38 rushing yards at the break.

The abrupt momentum change kick-started what would be an improbable back-and-forth sequence in the final two minutes of the first half. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw the ball back to the Chargers four plays later, setting Los Angeles up for a field goal to end the half.

However, despite entering the game as the most accurate kicker in the NFL, Cameron Dicker missed a 32-yard chip shot on the Chargers' final play of the half. The miss gave the Texans a 14-3 halftime lead, keeping it a two-score game at the break.