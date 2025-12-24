The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers will square off in a crucial Week 17 game at SoFi Stadium on December 27. Both teams are fighting for a better playoff spot, and the result could have a big impact on their late-season push.

This is the kind of matchup that shapes an NFL season: two AFC teams, both fighting for a better playoff position, and two quarterbacks, each with an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary skills, all under the close scrutiny of a national audience on NFL Network. The Texans, who have a 10-5 record, are playing the Chargers, who are currently 9-4.

Let's examine three bold predictions that could define this marquee AFC matchup with playoff implications.

C.J. Stroud Throws Multiple Touchdown Passes Despite Houston's Road Struggles

With just 16 passing touchdowns and six interceptions through 12 games in his second NFL season, C.J. Stroud has been nothing short of outstanding. With a 93.6 passer rating and an average of 7.1 yards per attempt, the young Texans quarterback is one of the best signal-callers in the league. His recent December performance has been especially impressive, as evidenced by his 100.8 passer rating with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in December games.

Stroud may have trouble in California with the narrative surrounding his and Houston's performances on the road —they are 4-3 away from home with Stroud completing just 60% of his passes and passing for multiple scores just once in his last five road games. However, Stroud gets a prime matchup that he can take advantage of even with his road woes.

Los Angeles' secondary was just picked apart by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 16, who passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes in the loss. With Stroud in top-form as the Texans look to make its last playoff push, we could see him come out and put on a great performance which would include multiple touchdown passes and a potential win for the road team.

Houston's Elite Defense Limits Justin Herbert to Under 250 Passing Yards

With a top-5 pass defense in the NFL and only 178.1 passing yards per game allowed, the Texans defense is truly exceptional this season. With star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. locking down WR1s, their cornerback room has the best coverage metrics in the NFL, and their safeties profile is the 10th best in the league, forming a formidable secondary that can stifle opposing passing attacks.

Despite his talent, Justin Herbert has been inconsistent in 2025. In contrast to his outstanding performance against a weak Dallas defense in Week 16 — 300 yards and two touchdowns, he's passes for under 250 yards and passed for multiple scores once in his last five games prior. Houston's pass rush can definitely take advantage of the Chargers' injury plagued offensive line.

Houston's defensive front boasts two of the best edge rushes in the NFL, Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. They combine for 24.5 sacks making them one of the most feared duos in the league

The Texans' defensive backs, with their depth with nuanced coverage schemes, should force Herbert to settle for short checkdown passes, thereby curtailing big plays. Herbert certainly has the arm to put up impressive numbers. However, Houston's defense is built to counter the quick, explosive passing attack that plays to his strengths.

The Chargers' Run Defense Holds Houston's Run Game to Under 85 Rushing Yards

Here's where the matchup gets interesting from Houston's perspective. The Chargers' defense has been remarkably stingy against the run. Los Angeles has allowed just 103.8 rushing yards per game and shut down Cowboys running back Javonte Williams to just 34 yards on nine carries.

The Texans rely heavily its ground game with Woody Marks, who has been questionable with an ankle injury heading into Week 17. Even if Marks plays, his effectiveness could be compromised by the physical toll of the season and going up against a tough Charger's run defense. Houston's running game isn't particularly dominant —they're averaging 106.7 rushing yards per game overall — and the Chargers' run defense has specifically improved as the season has progressed under Jim Harbaugh's direction.

The Chargers' defensive front is a fortress of strength and gap discipline, especially when you look at their defensive line. Houston's offensive line, though serviceable, isn't exactly a juggernaut. They won't be carving out running lanes with any regularity against a Chargers defense that's been a brick wall against the run late in the season. Look for Houston to focus on the air game and quick passes, rather than trying to establish a ground game. Their rushing attack will be severely limited by Los Angeles' upgraded run defense.

This game pits two teams pushing toward playoff berth against each other. The Texans' formidable defense and balanced attack will face off against the Chargers, who are riding a wave of late-season success and have shored up defense. Anticipate a hard-fought battle between these playoff contenders at SoFi Stadium. Stroud's impressive arm and Houston's pass defense will likely be the key factors in what should be a thrilling contest, reminiscent of a playoff atmosphere.