The Los Angeles Chargers heard more jeers than holiday cheer at home. Especially after a Quentin Johnston touchdown got negated. They endured a rough first half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

Fans roasted the Bolts for the rigid outing in Inglewood. Director of Underdog Hayden Winks was one blasting the team on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“This Chargers game feels like their annual Wild Card loss. Everything going wrong. Everything,” Winks posted.

Even Justin Herbert wasn't safe from criticism. He missed a key wide open throw — with Bleacher Report Gridiron showing how much Herbert missed his target.

That's WIDE open… Chargers film room won't be fun next week pic.twitter.com/HMgStxu5UL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mike Sando of The Athletic was another sarcastically ribbing the Bolts.

Chargers really are treating this as a playoff game — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) December 27, 2025

Even retired Chargers player Breiden Fehoko called out his past employer online.

“This was my biggest issues with the Chargers. Justin Herbert plays like Superman too often and it covers up so much people get complacent. I get your pillar stone tackles hurt but that’s no excuse to trot out the product I’m seeing right now,” Fehoko shared.

What went wrong for Chargers vs. Texans

The Chargers entered Saturday with low odds to land the AFC's top seed in the playoffs. Now they're facing long odds to even clinch the fifth seed.

Article Continues Below

Houston raced to an early 14-0 lead — starting with C.J. Stroud hitting Jayden Higgins from 75 yards out, with zero safety over the top.

TEXANS STRIKE FIRST WITH A 75-YARD TOUCHDOWN 🔥 HOUvsLAC on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zyvsNMYuMi — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2025

Stroud then hit Jayden Noel for one more long bomb, this one a 43-yarder that saw another coverage lapse from L.A.

Stroud hit 142 yards and two touchdowns before the half. L.A. managed to squeeze one highlight in — Derwin James picking off a pass against the All-Pro QB.

But the next drive ended in disaster for the Bolts through this Herbert miscue that landed in the hands of Azeez Al-Shaair.

Houston still led by a considerable margin at 17-3 with under 6:15 left in the third.