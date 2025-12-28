The Los Angeles Chargers came up short against the Houston Texans in Week 17. The Chargers’ offensive line faced a major challenge with Houston’s top-ranked defense coming to town. And the Texans held Justin Herbert and company in check, winning their eighth straight game.

CJ Stroud got the Texans off to a stellar start, throwing back-to-back bombs as Houston took a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Los Angeles had an opportunity to get back in the game before halftime. But an interception and a missed field goal on consecutive possessions allowed Houston to take a 14-3 lead into the third quarter.

Chargers fall to red-hot Texans in Week 17

Chargers fans were fuming over the team’s brutal start to the pivotal AFC clash. The flat performance was reminiscent of past failures in crucial moments and fans were filled with a familiar feeling of dread during the ugly loss.

Herbert absorbed five sacks while throwing for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He led a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, offering a glimmer of hope. The Chargers could have pulled within three points with over three minutes remaining in the game. But Cameron Dicker missed the PAT.

It was a miserable day for the fourth-year kicker. Dicker also missed a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Chargers already clinched a playoff berth and the team had a shot at the AFC’s top seed. But the Denver Broncos clinched the No. 1 seed with LA’s loss. And fans took to social media to vent their frustration with the Chargers’ sloppy performance.

Daniel wrote:

“The most Chargers game of all time. Herbert doesn’t deserve this”

Paul added:

“Dicker the Kicker? More like Kaeding 2.0”

McQuacks commented:

“I've never seen so many members of one team collectively get the yips”

Brian wrote:

“Defense gives up two early TDs, offense couldn't capitalize on multiple turnovers, and then the ST finishes us off. Total collapse across the board.”