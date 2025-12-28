The Los Angeles Chargers may have left SoFi Stadium with a loss on Saturday, but head coach Jim Harbaugh gained even more respect for Justin Herbert.

Following a gritty 20-16 defeat to the Houston Texans, Harbaugh kept it clear when asked about Herbert. According to Alex Insdorf, the Chargers’ head coach delivered the ultimate compliment to his signal-caller: “I think he's the best there ever was.”

That is high praise coming from a man who has coached Andrew Luck and played the position himself in the NFL, but Herbert’s toughness on Saturday backed it up. Playing through a broken left hand for the third straight week, Herbert battled constantly against a relentless Houston pass rush.

Herbert finished 21-of-32 passing for 236 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The numbers don't tell the full story of the physical toll he took, absorbing five sacks and countless hits as the pocket collapsed around him.

Despite the pressure, Herbert managed to keep the Chargers in the fight until the end. He connected with rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter to spark a comeback attempt, but the offense couldn't find the end zone again against DeMeco Ryans’ stifling defense.

On the other side, the Texans' offense got off to a quick start, and their defense handled the rest, resulting in Houston clinching a Playoff berth, making history while they were at it.

Harbaugh’s “best ever” comment isn't just about stats; it’s about the resilience Herbert showed while leading his team under fire. With the playoffs approaching, the Chargers will need every ounce of that greatness to make a run.