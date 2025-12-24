Philip Rivers didn't just come out of retirement to feel what it's like to play in the NFL again. He is aiming to lead the Indianapolis Colts to the NFL playoffs. The completion of that mission is no longer entirely in the hands of the Colts, though. For one, Indianapolis needs its former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, to win in Week 17 against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this coming Saturday.

After winning eight of their first 11 games, the Colts have gone winless in five consecutive games and are now left with only one scenario, where they will join the postseason fray. Apart from a Chargers win in Week 17, Indianapolis also has to take care of business in Week 17 on Sunday against the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and in Week 18 versus the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Rivers made one thing clear about the upcoming meeting between the Chargers and the Texans.

“I’m sure I’ll be tuned in (Saturday),” the 44-year-old Rivers told reporters about the Chargers-Texans showdown, via James Boyd of The Athletic. It’s like being a fan. … Pulling for the Chargers will be an easy one to pull for.”

It also shouldn't be too hard for Philips to show that level of support for the Chargers because of his affinity with the team. He played his best football with the Bolts, spending 16 seasons donning the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers colors before his first stint with the Colts in 2020 and first retirement.

As for the Chargers, they have already clinched a ticket to the playoffs, and are still in the running for the division title in the AFC West.