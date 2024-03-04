The Los Angeles Chargers had a disappointing 2023 campaign and have a full offseason of change ahead. The Chargers started by hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. Harbaugh is coming off a National Championship victory as a head coach for the Michigan Wolverines.
Harbaugh brings valuable experience as a college and professional head coach. He was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, posting a 44-19-1 record. Harbaugh led them to three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.
Los Angeles has struggled finding a successful head coach to establish a great culture and winning formula. Harbaugh has the talent and experience to lead the Chargers to a successful future.
While the coaching hiring was great, the team still has a long way to go. New general manager Joe Hortiz has his hands full as he attempts to construct a winning roster around Justin Herbert while facing salary cap restraints. They are over the cap with their current roster and may be an active team on the trade market.
With that said, here is the perfect NFL trade the Chargers must complete in the 2024 offseason.
Joey Bosa traded to Lions
Chargers receive: 29th overall pick and a sixth-round pick
Lions receive: Joey Bosa, fifth-round pick
Los Angeles has to make some important financial decisions in the offseason. While Bosa is an elite pass rusher, he has struggled to stay on the field. The Detroit Lions are a team that could benefit from adding an elite and proven pass-rusher.
The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his contract and could be an instant impact player for Detroit. With the Lions establishing themselves as a NFC contender in 2023, they should buy in. Bosa would be a great fit on the edge opposite of Aiden Hutchinson.
For the Chargers, this trade would free up $14.39 million, according to Over the Cap. It would also yield a first-round pick, allowing them to add another talented young player. With the new regime of Harbaugh and Hortiz, Los Angeles could find athletes who will fit the scheme and be long-term pieces of their core.
Losing Bosa would be difficult, as he has posted 67 sacks in 93 games with the Chargers. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and had 6.5 sacks over nine games last season. However, LA has to make some challenging cap decisions, and trading Bosa is a logical option for them.
If they trade Bosa, they could keep Khalil Mack, who is coming off a phenomenal season. The 33-year-old recorded 17 sacks and 74 total tackles. The eight-time Pro Bowler has one year remaining on his deal and could still contribute a pass rush for Los Angeles.
The Chargers have a young star quarterback, Herbert, who they can build around. Herbert only appeared in 13 games last season, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
The 25-year-old is under contract for the next six seasons and is the building block for Los Angeles. With a new head coach and general manager, the Chargers can turn around their future and build a competitive football team. Trading away a star like Bosa is a tough decision, but it will help them alleviate cap issues and lead to a brighter future.