Dallas is headed into Week 18 with a defense that has put the organization on notice, and Jerry Jones didn’t try to sugarcoat it on his final Tuesday radio hit of the season.

From there, Jones leaned into the reality that this year’s defensive output has been unacceptable, telling 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys “have to have a more solid defense,” calling it “disappointing,” and promising, “We will get better on defense.”

The numbers explain the urgency: Dallas is giving up 376.8 yards per game and 29.8 points per game through 17 weeks, and no team has allowed more passing yards, passing touchdowns, or a higher passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.

The reporting also frames the most likely outcome as Dallas moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after Sunday’s finale at the Giants, even if a decision doesn’t come immediately after the game.

Jones, however, also tried to make one thing clear: he’s not treating this as a one-man crime scene. He said “everybody had their finger” in what Dallas did defensively, insisting the front office has to sit down and sort out what should actually change.

He emphasized it’s rare that one coach or one player is the singular cause or fix, framing the next step as a broader evaluation rather than a clean scapegoat firing.

That context matters because the Cowboys have already been cycling through defensive voices.

If Eberflus is replaced, it would be a fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons, which adds pressure to get the next hire right and to align personnel decisions with the scheme instead of constantly resetting the language.

One example of how messy things have looked came from Stephen Jones addressing the Logan Wilson situation after Week 17.

He called it “unfortunate” that Wilson didn’t play a snap despite being healthy, and explained there was confusion in the rotation tied to how the linebacker deployment was supposed to work, especially with limited defensive snaps early.

He said it wasn’t the intent for Wilson to be completely left out, but the rotation “didn’t go according to plan.”

Dallas finishes at New York, then the defense, the staff, and the roster priorities move to the center of the offseason.