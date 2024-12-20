In Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, an abnormal rule was implemented, informing many people for the first time that this rule existed. Going into halftime, the Broncos punted the ball and got hit with a fair catch interference penalty. As a result of that play, the Chargers could opt for Cameron Dicker to attempt a fair catch free kick by kicking a field goal from exactly where the interference occurred. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh— an immensely competitive person— expressed his love for the abnormal rule in his post-game press conference, per ESPN's Kris Rhim on X.

“It’s my favorite rule in football,” Harbaugh said. “Been trying to get one of those like every game.”

While it's Harbaugh's self-proclaimed favorite rule in the NFL, Dicker had no idea of the rule until their special teams coordinator, Ryan Ficken, began practicing the rule in practice, per Rhim on X.

“Cameron Dicker said the Chargers have always practiced the fair catch free kick under Special Teams coord Ryan Ficken,” Rhim wrote. “He said they watch Panthers kicker Joey Slye’s 60-yard attempt from 2019 every Friday. Dicker said he had no clue this rule was a thing before Ficken.”

So, although Dicker was unaware of the rule himself before Ficken taught him, it wouldn't have changed much for the third-year Chargers kicker.

Chargers' K Cameron Dicker having Pro-Bowl season under Jim Harbaugh

In one of the best Pro Bowl advertisements on social media, Dicker could be voted to the team based on the video alone.

Not only is the video incredible but Dicker's been having another strong season in 2024.

After bouncing around the league after going undrafted and playing in one game for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, Dicker joined the Chargers that same season and has been lights out since. Now, Dicker is one of the best kickers in the league, landing one of the top contracts at the position.

Through 14 games in 2024, Dicker has been 29-of-31 on field goals, missing just two kicks on the entire year. However, with that, Dicker missed the first extra point of his career, following it up with two more on the year. On extra points, Dicker is 25-of-28, making 54-of-59 total kicks on the year for a complete percentage of 91.5%.

However, with two more games on the schedule, the Chargers need Dicker to remain locked in, having not missed an extra point in the last six games.