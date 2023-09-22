The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to turn their season around after starting it with two losses. Justin Herbert's squad have the perfect opportunity to do so in NFL Week 3 as they also face a struggling Minnesota Vikings team. But, the only thing holding them back is their health statuses. Particularly, the possible absences of linebackers like Joey Bosa, Daiyan Henley, Khalilk Mack, Erick Kendricks, and Chris Rumph II are going to be huge.

The Chargers' secondary may have a hard time against the Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson-powered Vikings squad. This is because most of their linebackers like Daiyan Henley, Eric Kendricks, Joey Bosa and Chris Rumph II will most likely be out due to hamstring injuries, per Dr. Jessica Flynn of the Boston Sports Journal.

Bosa was on limited participation in the Chargers' practice on Wednesday. Things turned for the worse as he was not present during their NFL Week 3 scrimmages on Thursday. Kendricks, on the other hand, just could not bear the pain and failed to attend the practice on both dates.

Rumph an Henley's statuses look a little more positive. He was a limited participant on Wednesday. But, he got the green light to be a full participant the day after. Meanwhile, Mack's status still remains still remains as resting for non-injury related purposes. He recorded a ‘did not play' on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday.

The Chargers are going to need all the help they need in preventing short passes and run plays. They can only overcome the Vikings if their bench steps up.