The Chargers came into the season with the hope of becoming the dominant team in the AFC West, taking the crown from the Kansas City Chiefs and holding off a challenge from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers certainly have the talent to make a run at that division crown, but they dropped their season opener and they go into Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans with the possibility that Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa will not be in the lineup.

#Chargers edge Joey Bosa is questionable for Sunday vs. the #Titans. So potentially two stars absent, with Austin Ekeler (ankle) listed as doubtful. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2023

It will be tough for the Chargers to get to the .500 mark without two of their best players. Ekeler has an ankle issue and is listed as doubtful, and Bosa is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Ekeler is one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL, as he excels as a runner and receiver. Despite his lack of size, Ekeler has plenty of strength and he can do quite a bit of damage between the tackles and also run to the outside. He is also a skilled route runner and has developed a strong working relationship with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Bosa is one of the most ferocious pass rushers in the league, however he was limited to 5 games last year because of injuries and head coach Brandon Staley is hoping that situation does not repeat itself in 2023.

The Chargers dropped a heartbreaking game at home to the Dolphins in Week 1, and dropping a second consecutive game would put the team in a significant hole and ramp up the pressure on Staley. The Titans dropped their opener on the road to the Saints, and they will also be playing with more than a hint of desperation.