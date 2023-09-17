The Los Angeles Chargers' chances of picking up a Week 2 win were lessened when star running back Austin Ekeler was ruled out. Joey Bosa's status remains up in the air.

As the Chargers look to secure their first win of the season in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Bosa has dealt with soreness in his hamstring. Although his official status of questionable suggests he could miss the game, there is a solid chance he will take the field, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Chargers star DE Joey Bosa, dealing with hamstring soreness, is listed as questionable but there is optimism that he goes today, source said. Meanwhile, RB Austin Ekeler, out today, at least has a chance to go next week,” writes Rapoport.

Joey Bosa has been one of the Chargers' key defenders for years but is coming off of a season where he played only five games due to a groin injury. The Chargers fell to 0-1 after losing their season opener to the Miami Dolphins, 36-34. Bosa recorded just one tackle on 58 snaps.

The Chargers will need Bosa to be much more disruptive against the Titans, especially with linebackers Eric Kendricks and Chris Rumph II out with hamstring injuries. The hamstring issue plague extends to another linebacker, Daiyan Henley, who is doubtful to play.

Meanwhile, the Titans are dealing with their fair share of injuries. DeAndre Hopkins is questionable because of an ankle injury while offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (appendectomy), cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and safety Amani Hooker (concussion) are out. The Chargers have ambitions of a deep playoff run, so picking up a win against a mediocre Tennessee squad is key.