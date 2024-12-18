As they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 16, the Los Angeles Chargers could be without their starting quarterback. Following Tuesday's injury update from the Chargers, Justin Herbert practiced in a limited fashion for the second day in a row due to his nagging ankle injury.

In Week 15, Herbert was healing from the ankle injury he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs the week before. He progressed each day of practice before taking on the Buccaneers, making daily strides.

However, as the Chargers take on the Broncos in Week 16, Herbert has been a limited participant for back-to-back days. As he continues recovering from his ankle injury, the Chargers could be without Herbert in a crucial AFC West matchup on Thursday night.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert questionable ahead of TNF vs. Broncos

Though the Chiefs have claimed their consecutive ninth AFC West title, the battle for second place remains an ongoing fight between the Chargers and Broncos.

In Week 15, the Broncos helped their case with a 31-13 win against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Chargers got knocked down a peg after being blown out by the Buccaneers.

However, with both teams facing off on Thursday night, the Chargers have a chance to even their record back up with the Broncos. With that, their game plan is a whole lot messier without Herbert in the mix.

Considering he played against the Buccaneers after a mixed week of practice leading up to the game, there's a belief that he'll suit up on Thursday night.

It's not guaranteed, given Herbert's back-to-back limited practices. However, Herbert's injury status should be updated after Wednesday's practice, giving a better idea of whether he'll suit up for Week 16.

Without Herbert, the Chargers would rely on backup quarterback Easton Stick, who hasn't started a game since the 2023 season.

And with Stick's 0-4 record as a starter, the Chargers are hopeful to get a more positive injury update on Herbert before Thursday night.