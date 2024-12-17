The Los Angeles Chargers have dropped two games in a row after a comprehensive 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. Quarterback Justin Herbert was unable to keep pace with the red-hot Bucs offense as the fifth-year passer threw his first interception in 357 attempts, ending the fifth-longest such streak in NFL history. Now 8-6 and fighting for their playoff lives, the Chargers are also dealing with several significant injuries.

LA posted an estimated injury report on Monday via the team’s official account on X. Herbert is the headliner, being listed as limited with an ankle injury. The Chargers’ top deep threat receiver Quentin Johnston is also dealing with an ankle ailment and the team listed him as DNP (did not participate).

Also included in LA’s injury list were tight end Will Dissly, who got a DNP due to a shoulder and linebacker Denzel Perryman, who was limited with a groin injury.

While having your franchise quarterback land on the injury report is never ideal, Herbert was already banged up heading into the Buccaneers game, kicking off preparations for Week 15 with a leg contusion and ankle injury. However, he was able to return to practice and ultimately played against Tampa Bay.

Unfortunately, the veteran QB clearly isn’t over the ailment, which is not ideal for the Chargers as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in an important divisional clash on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. The short week adds significance to the team’s Monday injury report as players only have two more opportunities to avoid a designation heading into Thursday’s game.

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert continues to be hampered by an ankle injury

On Sunday, the Chargers ran into a buzzsaw as the Buccaneers are clearly feeling themselves at the moment. Baker Mayfield threw for 288 yards and four touchdowns against Los Angeles, setting a new career-high touchdown mark with 32 after just 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are coming off a 31-13 beating of the Indianapolis Colts. Although the game appeared to be a defensive battle for three quarters, Denver and rookie quarterback Bo Nix woke up and dropped 21 points on Indy in the fourth quarter. That win pushed the Broncos past the Chargers in the AFC West.

Los Angeles won the first matchup between the division rivals in Week 6. So a victory on Thursday night would move the Chargers back into second place in the division and greatly improve their postseason odds. But first, the team needs to get healthy.

Herbert’s value to LA is obvious. But Johnston and Dissly are the Chargers’ third and fourth leading receivers on the season respectively. The team’s top wideout Ladd McConkey overcame knee and shoulder injuries to play in Week 15. The rookie WR grabbed five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers would certainly benefit from a healthy-ish Herbert with a full complement of pass catchers going up against Denver’s defense.