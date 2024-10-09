Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been battling a high ankle sprain since getting rolled up in the pocket in Week 2, but the star signal caller is on the mend. Despite re-injuring it in Week 3 against the Steelers, Herbert made it through the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs without any setbacks and now has had two weeks to rest and recover through the bye week.

Herbert's ankle is still bothering him a little bit, but he's improving quickly as the Chargers get ready for another divisional test against the Broncos.

“We're getting better, and as long as we're doing that we're in the right position,” Herbert said. “It has felt better. Made it through the game, and having that bye week off has definitely helped continue to get that inflammation down.”

Herbert has played through plenty of injuries in the past, so managing them on the field has become second nature to him. For this ankle sprain, he has been wearing a brace to prevent injuring the ankle further during practice and games.

“I wore that all week, felt comfortable, liked it. So I wore that in the game,” Herbert said. “I thought it worked out pretty well… I think it's one of those things that you're gonna wear it until you don't need it anymore, and I don't envision that being this week.”

Herbert's numbers have been down this season as the Chargers try to establish a more physical, run-game oriented identity under Jim Harbaugh, but he's still been playing good football with five touchdown passes and just one interception.

Harbaugh and company will need their star quarterback out there and playing at his best on Sunday against a Broncos defense that has been one of the league's best through five weeks. Vance Joseph will likely be sending his usual array of blitzes at the Chargers in order to test Herbert's mobility as well as the Chargers' banged up offensive line.