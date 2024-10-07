Aside from the insane throwback theme of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the defense has been a major bright spot in the 2024-25 campaign. After shutting down the Las Vegas Raiders to earn their third victory of the season in Week 5, it appears that the NFL is starting to take notice. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II had another elite performance, as the team earned the 34-18 win.

Surtain recorded two interceptions – one being an electrifying 100-yard return touchdown in the second quarter – and batted down two passes against Raiders quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. While Surtain finished as the game's headliner, other members of the Broncos defense stepped up, holding their opponent under 20 points for the fourth-straight game.

Surtain is feeling great about the team win, and it's clear that the two-time Pro Bowler is having some fun, celebrating the Victory Monday. He posted a photoshopped image of him and fellow corner Riley Moss, who also snagged an interception in Sunday's contest.

If you don't recognize the shot, it's from the film “White Men Can't Jump,” starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

Broncos fans are going to love this homage to the 1992 basketball classic.

The Broncos defense has been pivotal to the team's success. But on the other side, it was encouraging to see vast improvement from rookie quarterback Bo Nix. In his third 200-plus-yard outing of the season, Nix completed 19-of-27 passes and two touchdowns, while also scoring his legs on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to extend the Broncos' lead to 17.

Broncos defense continues to assert its dominance

The Broncos' defensive unit, led by Surtain, is continuing to establish itself as one of the most impenetrable forces in the league. Moss was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2023, and after showing up huge in the Broncos' AFC West melee in Week 5, he'll look to keep building on his recent success and potentially become Denver's No. 2 shutdown corner next to Surtain.

Next up, the Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers, as Surtain and Co. hope to make a legitimate climb up the AFC ladder in the 2024-25 season.