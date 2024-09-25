The Los Angeles Chargers have a laundry list of injuries, and one includes quarterback Justin Herbert, who reaggravated his ankle injury in the Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There seemed to be good news revolving around Herbert after the injury, and head coach Jim Harbaugh added some more positivity when giving an update on his quarterback.

“Justin Herbert had an MRI on Monday that revealed he is ‘progressing,' according to Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh added that Herbert might do some things in practice today,” The Athletic's Daniel Popper tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

After Herbert was initially injured, he mentioned that his ankle was sore and that he couldn't push off of it, but it looks like things may be going in the right direction.

Could Justin Herbert be ready to go for Chargers in Week 4?

The Chargers had started the season off strong, but with Justin Herbert going down, there was reason for a cause for concern. Along with Herbert, Rashawn Slater left the game early with a pectoral injury and Joe Alt suffered an MCL sprain during the game as well. On defense, Joey Bosa was ruled out during the game with a hip injury.

The Chargers have the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, and it would be big if they can get some of their key players back in a division game. The injuries don't seem to be serious, so most of the players could possibly be back within the next few weeks.

For Herbert, even though he may be doing small things on the field at practice, that doesn't particularly mean that he'll play against the Chiefs. He tried to come into the game in Week 3, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he did suit up, but ankle injuries are tricky and shouldn't be taken lightly.