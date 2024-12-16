The Los Angeles Chargers have turned into a competitive team under Jim Harbaugh in 2024. LA is 8-6 after getting smacked around by Tampa Bay in Week 15. To add insult to injury, the Chargers ended one of their more impressive offensive streaks in Sunday's loss.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was riding an impressive streak of consecutive completions without throwing an interception. Herbert's streak ended at 357 attempts when he threw off his back foot trying to connect with Quentin Johnston. Unfortunately, the second-year receiver could not properly track the ball and it was intercepted by Jamel Dean.

“It is what it is. I always try to protect the ball and do my best to not put our team in harm’s way. Unfortunately that one got away from me,” Herbert said after the game via ESPN.

Herbert's streak was the fifth-longest streak in NFL history.

Oddly enough this was only Herbert's second interception of the season. He threw his first interception of the season in Week 2 against the Panthers. Even though Herbert's streak is over, it is impressive to go nearly an entire NFL season without throwing an interception.

Herbert has thrown for 2,959 yards with 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions so far this season. These are not eye-popping numbers, but it is good to see Herbert playing efficiently in Harbaugh's system.

The Chargers could become even more dangerous in 2025 after they have a chance to add more weapons around Herbert.

Recapping Chargers' tough Week 15 loss against the Buccaneers

This game was truly a tale of two halves.

Los Angeles was able to stay competitive in the first half. In fact, they entered halftime leading 17-13. Unfortunately, the second half was a completely different story.

Tampa Bay outscored LA 27-0 in the second half. They demolished the Chargers 40-17 and looked like the better all-around team.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh did not mince words when talking about his team's performance.

“It was pretty thorough. Very thorough. And now we’re staring at that adversity, and it’s (about) how we respond,” Harbaugh said after the game via ESPN. “All phases, just wasn’t good enough today.”

The next three games are hugely important for the Chargers. They are barely hanging on as the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 16. LA needs to string together a couple of wins to end the season if they want to hold off Indianapolis, Miami, and Cincinnati.

Unfortunately, the Chargers suffered a few injuries that could make this more difficult. They lost both cornerback Cam Hart and guard Zion Johnson to injuries on Sunday, with neither player returning.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 16 matchup against the Broncos.