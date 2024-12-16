The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 40-17 on Sunday. Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans hooked up for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran receiver and journeyman quarterback crushed the Bolts for their fourth straight win and kept the NFC South lead. Mayfield knows defensive coordinators took notice.

“I can only imagine for a defensive coordinator what it is like to scheme against us with the personnel changes and we have a lot of plays off plays in the same formation. It’s tough to defend that,” Mayfield said, per ESPN.

This season has been a complete rollercoaster for Mayfield and the Buccaneers. They started hot, with a 3-1 record in September with wins over the Eagles and Lions. They lost a shootout to the Falcons, an overtime heartbreaker to the Chiefs, and another one to Atlanta while losing Chris Godwin and Evans to injury. But the last four weeks have turned the tide in Tampa.

The Buccaneers have won four games in a row, while the Falcons have lost four in a row heading into Monday Night Football. Their previous three wins were over the Giants, Panthers, and Saints, so not as impressive as this victory. Smoking a solid Chargers defense should put the Bucs on everyone's radars.

Buccaneers bearing down on another division title

If the Buccaneers win the NFC South, which is likely after this win, it will be their fourth straight division title and fifth straight playoff appearance. From Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, it has been a dominant half-decade for Tampa in a sub-par division. They are in the driver's seat after they dominated a game many expected them to lose.

The Buccaneers have a very easy schedule for the remainder of the regular season. Their final matchups with the Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints open up the possibility of an 11-win season. If they win out and finish on a seven-game winning streak, no one will want to face them in the playoffs.

Last year, the Buccaneers won the NFC South at 9-8 and beat the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. This year, they could be hosting the Packers or Commanders in a high-flying battle. That is why the defensive performance on Sunday was as important. They picked off Justin Herbert for the first time since September and held them to just 17 points.

Don't rule out the Buccaneers from playing spoiler in the NFC playoffs after their dominant performance in Week 15.