Already without J.K. Dobbins, the Los Angeles Chargers may have to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 without top receiver Ladd McConkey. The rookie enters the matchup as a true game-time decision after being limited in practice all week.

The team expects to make a final decision on McConkey, who is dealing with an AC joint injury in his shoulder and a knee sprain, roughly 90 minutes before kickoff, per Ian Rapoport. McConkey has been on previous injury reports but has yet to miss a game in 2024.

Through 12 games, McConkey has easily been Justin Herbert's top target, leading the team with 81 targets, 58 receptions, 815 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He has nearly double the amount of the Chargers' second-leading receiver, Joshua Palmer, who has just 414 on the year. Losing McConkey would mean that Herbert would have to take on the team with the best record in the NFL without either his top rusher or receiver on the year.

The 11-1 Chiefs have already beaten the Chargers once in 2024, picking up a narrow 17-10 road win in Week 4. McConkey had five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in that game.

If McConkey is unable to face the Chiefs, Jalen Reagor would likely start in his absence next to Palmer and Quentin Johnston. Reagor has just six catches on the year for 96 scoreless yards. Reagor only serves as the next man up due to deep threat Simi Fehoko still on injured reserve.

Chargers' playoff hopes need big Week 14 win

With the Chiefs already clinching the AFC West, winning the division is out of the equation for the Chargers in Week 14. However, with an 8-4 record, they remain one of the top Wild Card options in the AFC.

Los Angeles currently projects to be the Wild Card team with the best record in the AFC playoffs, ahead of the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. As of Week 13, all three teams are in the playoff picture but are being closely hunted by the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

A win for the Chargers would separate themselves from the 8-5 Broncos, who are on a Week 14 bye. The two AFC West rivals face each other for the second time in 2024 in Week 16. Los Angeles took the first matchup on the road, winning 23-16 in Week 6.

If the Chargers top the Chiefs in Week 14, their odds of making the playoffs soar to 98 percent, per NFL. However, even if they lose, their odds would still be high at 90 percent.