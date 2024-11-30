After hitting the ground running in 2024, rushing for 766 yards and eight touchdowns on only 158 carries as the Los Angeles Chargers RB1, disaster struck for J.K. Dobbins in Week 12, when he suffered a leg injury on Monday Night Football against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

While no one knew at the time the prognosis of his injury, be it a stinger or something more season-ending, fans now have their answer, with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reporting that Dobbins has suffered an MCL sprain and will be heading to IR as a result.

“The Chargers are placing RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve because of the MCL sprain he suffered Monday night, sources say,” Pelissero wrote on social media. “The Comeback Player of the Year candidate is still only 25, and they want to be cautious. Four weeks on IR will get Dobbins healed up for the stretch run.”

Originally drafted in the second round out of Ohio State, Dobbins showed incredible abilities with the Ravens when healthy, but as his career progressed, that happened less and less often, leading to the team allowing him to walk in free agency in favor of signing Derrick Henry. Landing in LA alongside former teammate Gus Edwards in a reunion with his former offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, Dobbins' impressive play quickly turned him into a favorite for Comeback Player of the Year, but alas, this injury may halt that momentum, especially if he takes a turn for the worst and is out of action for the remainder of the season.

Can Dobbins prove himself a reliable NFL player worthy of a big-money, long-term contract? Potentially so, but for that to happen, a team – be that the Chargers or otherwise – will have to believe the collegiate Buckeye will be on the field enough to justify a contract worthy of his talents, which, at this point, just hasn't been the case.