The Los Angeles Chargers added to their defensive backfield while hoping to get another guy back for the offense. And they also made a late push for Diontae Johnson before the Texans made a claim, according to a post on X by Field Yates.

“Besides the Texans, one other team attempted to claim WR Diontae Johnson off of waivers, per source: the Chargers. Houston had priority over Los Angeles, as two wideout-needy teams competing in the AFC claimed Johnson.”

Also, the Chargers got into the mix earlier, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“#Chargers had several calls with Carolina on Diontae Johnson before the Panthers traded him to Baltimore.”

WR Diontae Johnson escapes Chargers again

After losing Tank Dell for the season because of a serious knee injury, the Texans decided Johnson fit the bill. The Ravens waived Johnson on Friday, ending a drama-filled seven weeks with the team. Earlier this month, the Ravens suspended Johnson for refusing to play against the Eagles.

Baltimore traded for Johnson in Oct. 29, but he never found a spot in the offense. He played only 39 snaps, catching one pass for six yards. Apparently the team didn’t have major plans for Johnson, and he didn’t like playing second fiddle, according to offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s comments to baltimoreravens.com last month.

“It's not easy for him,” Monken said. “You come in, in the middle of a season, and you're trying to get him up to speed of what is relevant now. What we're doing now. But that doesn't cover everything. ‘Oh, yes, he's got to know two-minute — how we work that. When we've got to be up on the ball know both spots. Oh, we happen to check at the line; he's got to know all the signals; he's got to know everything else that we do. Oh, he's got to know multiple spots to be able to go in the game [and] to feel comfortable there.'

“I understand he wants to play; I get it. The initial coming to us, being excited, great, that's awesome; ‘When am I going to get a play?' So, I get it. I'm not frustrated by (it). We'd want all of our players to want to get on the field, and he just happens to be one of our really good players that we're going to continue to try and find ways to get on the field.”

Johnson coincidentally joins the Texans two days before they square off against those Ravens on Christmas Day. But it’s unlikely he would play enough to make an impact. With Carolina, Johnson had 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns.