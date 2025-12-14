While Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson flipped off Kansas City Chiefs fans, it still should not take away from the fact that the team went into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the home team, 16-13. With the Chargers' star apologizing for his actions, the rest of the team is no doubt celebrating the huge win against an AFC West rival, especially head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The win not only gives Los Angeles its 10th victory of the season, looking to catch the Denver Broncos for first in the division, but it also knocked out Kansas City from playoff contention, something that the football world has not been used to for a long time. Harbaugh would say in his post-game press conference after the win that a win like that “makes you feel like a man,” according to Kris Rhim.

“Beat the other team, beat the crowd, beat some elements … Makes you feel like a man,” Harbaugh said, as he was reportedly beating his chest.

However, before Harbaugh spoke about the win, he started by giving his best wishes to Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who hurt his left knee towards the end of the game, adding to the team's frustrating season.

“Just before I get started, just hope Patrick’s okay,” Harbaugh said, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s one of the greatest competitors of all time. Total respect for him and just hope he’s okay. Prayers and thoughts are with him. Hope he dodged a bullet.”

It remains to be seen what the severity of Mahomes' injury looks like, but as for the Chargers, the team looks to build off the key win, now hunting for their fourth straight win next Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.