The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for an important Week 15 matchup. Los Angeles will take on Kansas City and has a chance to contribute to knocking the Chiefs out of the AFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, they will be without one of their top offensive weapons for the big game.

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnston popped up on the injury report on Friday with a groin injury. It will keep him out for Week 15 while the Chargers fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

According to LA's injury report, Johnston was a full participant in practice until Friday. He did not participate and was initially ruled as questionable with his groin injury.

In other Chargers injury news, LA will also be without Elijah Molden (hamstring), Trey Pipkins III (ankle), and Derius Davis (ankle).

The combination of injuries to Johnston and Derius will put extra pressure on Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, and Tre' Harris for Sunday's game.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's hand feeling better after MNF win against Eagles

Justin Herbert may not have all of his wide receivers on Sunday, but his hand will be feeling better.

Herbert had surgery on his hand before playing the Eagles on Monday Night Football. He still ended up playing in the game and leading to a huge win.

Herbert explained that he's feeling better after battle testing his hand.

“It's a lot better now. I think it was just sore. I think having played on it, using it, and falling on it, too, I think that kind of helped and was some of the reason why it was sore,” Herbert said. “I think for the most part, it's gotten a lot better. I feel like my grip strength has gotten better, and just being able to use it has gotten better, too.”

If Herbert can play a great game on Sunday, then the Chargers could improve their playoff standings with a big win over the Chiefs.

Chargers at Chiefs kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.