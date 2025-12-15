The Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a statement win at Arrowhead on Sunday. Los Angeles defeated Kansas City 16-13 and eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention. One player fired up the defense just before a huge play that decided the outcome of Sunday's game.

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley made some big plays on Sunday. But his biggest impact came in the defensive huddle around the two-minute warning.

The Chiefs had just entered Chargers territory and were trying to gain the lead, or at least tie the game, before it was too late.

That's when Henley reminded his teammates about the significance of the moment.

“This is the moment we want,” Henley said in the huddle, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper. “This is how we define ourselves as a playoff defense. This is how we show our identity to the world and to ourselves.”

On the next play, Patrick Mahomes ended up tearing his ACL after taking an awkward step while evading pressure. That put backup Gardner Minshew in the game.

Just a handful of plays later, Minshew threw the game-ending interception to safety Derwin James. He credited Henley's words as a little bit of extra motivation.

“Him saying that made me lock in a little more,” James said of Henley’s challenge during the two-minute warning.

Henley played a good game himself. He finished the game with one solo tackle, three assists, and a crucial fourth-quarter interception. It occurred deep in Chargers territory and kept the Chiefs from scoring points during a pivotal point in the game.

LA's defense has been the headline for the entire season under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Henley declared that Sunday's big win showed that the team's identity in 2025 is their defense.

“What you seen out there was a team trying to show that identity,” Henley said in the locker room.

LA is now 10-4 and riding a three-game winning streak. They are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs with just three games left to play.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys.