Tensions rose between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Tony Jefferson raised the bird at the home fans, following a huge hit he delivered on Tyquan Thornton.

Referees ejected him from the game. He wasn't on the field when Patrick Mahomes went down in brutal fashion.

Although the veteran safety became contrite postgame — issuing this apology via Chargers ESPN reporter Kris Rhim.

“I was trying to make a football play. It was a bang-bang moment,” Jefferson said. “[But] I apologize for that (the middle fingers to the fans). I was caught in the moment and I'm an emotional guy. But I'm classier than that. I got kids at home and kids are also watching our game. I apologize to Chiefs fans, my kids and kids all around.”

Why Tony Jefferson was removed from Chargers vs. Chiefs

Here's the hit that led to Jefferson's ejection.

Article Continues Below

Tony Jefferson has been ejected. Prayers up for Tyquan Thortan but this is soft from the referee. pic.twitter.com/2klTZkutKQ — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) December 14, 2025

Members of the Chiefs immediately got in the face of Jefferson after the hit. Pushes and shoves commenced.

Fans, however, defended Jefferson in saying that it didn't look like a dirty hit. But officials tossed the 33-year-old following the moment.

Jefferson still ended the afternoon third on the Chargers with five tackles including three solo stops. He delivered one QB hit on Mahomes which came before his knee injury. Jefferson additionally broke up a pass.

Despite Jefferson's absence, Derwin James put the exclamation point on the game — picking off Gardner Minshew to seal the win. L.A. sweeps the Chiefs for the first time since Andy Reid's first season of 2013, plus eliminates K.C. from a playoff pursuit.