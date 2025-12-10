Monday night football just got more interesting as Madison Beer, along with her family, showed up during Justin Herbert's game. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-19 at the SoFi Stadium as Beer and family watched along.

The 26-year-old singer showed up at the stadium for her boyfriend Herbert's gritty MNF victory. She was joined by her mother and brother, Ryder, for the thrilling overtime victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The trio enjoyed a good time watching the game from the luxury box, while Herbert tried his level best to win the game for his team. Despite his recent injury, Justin Herbert battled through the broken bone suffered on Nov. 30, 2025, and earned the victory.

Madison Beer's mother enjoyed her time at the game as she uploaded pictures of her children on Instagram. Recreating an iconic picture of the sibling duo, Tracie Beer penned an emotional note.

“There’s always been something so innocent, heartwarming & pure of photos taken from this view that just make my heart full of love.”

Playing in front of his girlfriend's family, Herbert had already added pressure on himself. Despite the victory, Herbert failed to record an iconic performance. Throughout the night, he completed just 12 of his 26 pass attempts for 139 yards, but was also a huge reason behind his team's victory when he rushed 66 yards.

Madison Beer reveals full tracklist for her third studio album

On the same day as her boyfriend's return to the field, Madison Beer also shared good news for her fans. Announcing the full track list of her third album, Locket, on Instagram, Beer revealed its release date.

The album will be released on Jan. 16, 2026, and will include 11 tracks, led by recent singles “Yes Baby” and “Bittersweet.”

Both extremely successful in their respective industries, Herbert and Beer have become two of the most-talked-about off-field pairings of the NFL season.