Could it mean that Corey Linsley' is ready to run it back with the Chargers?

After saying that he's more than likely to retire following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley appears to have a change in stance. At least that's what a recent move by the Bolts suggests, as the team restructured his contract, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

“Chargers C Corey Linsley agreed to a restructured contract that lowers his base salary from $11.5M to the minimum for the 2024 season. This move creates $10.29M in cap space for now and if Linsley retires after June 1st, the team can spread the dead cap hit over 2 years. Linsley told reporters after the season he was 99% likely to retire this offseason.”

Linsley, who entered the NFL in 2014 when he was selected in the fifth round (161st overall) by the Green Bay Packers, has been with the Chargers since the 2021 season. That same year, he got his first (and so far, only) Pro Bowl nod.

While Chargers fans await the final decision of Linsley on whether to continue his NFL career or retire for good, the cap space created by Los Angeles with their latest move on the veteran can be used by the team in adding a key player in the offseason. The Chargers have work to do after missing the playoffs with a 5-12 record in 2023. Their letdown campaign led to the firing of head coach Brandon Staley, as the team finished dead last in the AFC West division.

Linsley has played 132 games in his NFL tenure and got an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 63.5 in 2023.