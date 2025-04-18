Apr 18, 2025 at 11:41 AM ET

The Los Angeles Chargers immediately turned into a different team with Jim Harbaugh at head coach. Los Angeles won 11 games during the regular season and earned a playoff berth in his first season with the team. Unfortunately, the suffered an ugly loss against the Texans in the first round.

LA's 2024 season is impressive in part because the roster was in rough shape when Harbaugh took over. The Chargers will only improve with more time to get their salary cap into order.

Los Angeles made some good moves during NFL free agency this spring, adding depth players on both sides of the football.

The Chargers have a chance to get a whole lot better during the 2025 NFL Draft. They have 10 selections in the draft, including the 22nd overall pick.

Which players and positions might the Chargers prioritize during the draft?

Below we will explore who Los Angeles could select in our final Chargers mock before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colston Loveland – TE – Michigan – 31st overall pick

TRADE!

Chargers receive:

2025 first-round pick (31st overall)

2025 second-round pick (63rd overall)

Chiefs receive:

2025 first-round pick (22nd overall)

2025 seventh-round pick (256th overall)

The is the absolute dream scenario for the Chargers.

LA trades down nine spots in the first round, allowing Kansas City to move up to draft guard Tyler Booker from Alabama.

This allows the Chargers to gain an extra second-round pick. They also still get to draft who they might have wanted at 22 anyways in Michigan's Colston Loveland.

Jim Harbaugh knows Loveland well from his time in Ann Arbor. Loveland is an excellent tight end who projects as an immediate starter in the NFL.

Loveland has the athletic ability and smooth hands needed to become an elite receiving tight end.

The Chargers will put him to good use in Harbaugh's run-first offense.

Jonah Savaiinaea – G – Arizona – 55th overall pick

Savaiinaea is a three-year starter at Arizona. He is a former team captain who primarily played tackle in college. However, he projects as a guard in the NFL.

The Chargers brought Mekhi Becton in to compete with Trey Pipkins at right guard. Savaiinaea has the talent to compete for this starting job in training camp.

The worst-case scenario here is getting an excellent backup who has positional versatility.

This may not be the biggest position of need, but it is a solid move by the Chargers.

T.J. Sanders – DT – South Carolina – 63rd overall pick

The Chargers needed a player like Sanders, and they land him with the pick they traded for from the Chiefs.

Sanders is a strong player who takes up space with his strength and strong technique instead of simple mass.

Sanders projects as a nose tackle in the NFL who has some surprisingly good pass rush ability.

The Chargers are desperate for talent on the interior of the defensive line, so Sanders would become an immediate starter. We have Sanders as one of the 50 best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, which makes him a steal at 63rd overall.

He has the talent to become a fixture on LA's defensive line for years to come.

Omarr Norman-Lott – DT – Tennessee – 86th overall pick

LA doubled up on interior defenders with Norman-Lott out of Tennessee.

Norman-Lott is a favorite of several NFL scouts and has shot up draft boards in recent months.

He is an undersized interior defender who should win a role on an NFL roster as an interior pass rusher. As such, he may only be a rotational player during his rookie season.

Norman-Lott could become a steal if he develops into an every-down player.

Jacob Parrish – CB – Kansas State – 125th overall pick

The Chargers add some much-needed talent at cornerback with Parrish.

Parrish is a two-year starter who boasts an impressive physical profile and incredible ball skills. He is capable of playing well in both man and zone coverage, though he could improve as a run defender.

The Chargers may be confident they can get more out of Parrish after coaching him up.

Regardless, his athletic talents alone give him the upside of becoming a starting cornerback in the NFL.

Dylan Sampson – RB – Tennessee – 158th overall pick

The Chargers add a perfect complementary back to pair with free agency acquisition Najee Harris.

Sampson is a one-cut running back who shows a great hole recognition and a nature feel for timing and spacing in the run game. He has some nice wiggle and great burst to get to the edge on outside zone plays.

The one question mark around Sampson is his health. Sampson suffered a hamstring injury during the College Football Playoff.

Thankfully, Sampson can leave much of the dirty work to Najee Harris.

This is a solid mid-round pick by Los Angeles.

Jonah Monheim – C – USC – 181st overall pick

Many NFL draft analysts may view this pick as a reach by the Chargers.

Monheim is a versatile interior offensive lineman who has great football intelligence. The Chargers may want a player like Monheim who can effectively become a backup at multiple positions.

Harbaugh and LA's coaching staff may prefer Monheim over other players higher on the board because of his football intelligence.

The Chargers would likely throw Monheim into the mix all over the o-line during training camp. Then they could figure out the best way to use him.

Nick Nash – WR – San Jose State – 199th overall pick

Nash is one of the more fascinating prospects in this year's draft class.

Nash is a converted dual-threat quarterback who eventually became a wide receiver. Naturally, this may mind some NFL fans of Terrelle Pryor.

The Chargers may feel confident that they can get more out of Nash as a receiver by giving him plenty of coaching.

Make no mistake, this is certainly a dart throw of a pick on the third day of the draft. But Nash is the type of prospect I can see Harbaugh wanting to take a chance on.

Tahj Brooks – RB – Texas Tech – 209th overall

Brooks is a bruising running back who could learn a thing or two from Najee Harris.

I can see Harbaugh falling in love with a prospect like Brooks. He is the definition of a workhorse back, handling a massive 633 total touches at Texas Tech in 2024.

Harbaugh loves his grinders and would we wise to add another power back to LA's backfield.

Brooks may not have a huge role in his rookie season, but he could become the succession plan for Harris in 2026

If nothing else, Brooks can provide nice depth at running back and play some special teams snaps.

Mello Dotson – CB – Kansas – 214th overall pick

Dotson is a tall and instinctive cornerback who looks the part of an NFL cornerback.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter may like Dotson as a developmental prospect who could fit well in his unique defensive scheme.

Dotson has a lot to clean up and is no sure projection to the professional game.

Chargers fans should view this pick as “cutting the line” for undrafted free agents following the draft.