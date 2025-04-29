The Los Angeles Chargers have improved a lot during the 2025 offseason. LA added playmakers on both sides of the ball, including RB Najee Harris, during free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chargers made an interesting roster move on Tuesday that could help them keep one of their offensive contributors.

The Chargers have placed an unrestricted free agent tender on RB J.K. Dobbins, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Dobbins remains eligible to sign with any NFL team. If he signs with a different team before NFL training camps open in July, he will count against the compensatory pick formula for the Chargers. However, if he does not sign with a different team before training camp, the Chargers will receive exclusive negotiating rights for Dobbins.

In a nutshell, this is a win-win move by the Chargers.

The most likely outcome here is that Dobbins returns to Los Angeles during training camp.

Dobbins had the best season of his professional career in 2024. He had 195 carries for 905 yards and nine touchdowns as part of Jim Harbaugh's run-first offense.

Dobbins is 26 years old and has struggled with injuries throughout his professional career. As a result, it would be surprising if he received significant interest from other teams, even after his strong 2024 campaign.

If Dobbins does leave LA, the Chargers do get a consolation prize because he will help them with their compensatory pick formula.

Chargers add electric RB Omarion Hampton during 2025 NFL Draft

If J.K. Dobbins does return to LA, he may find himself in more of a rotational role.

The Chargers selected UNC RB Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hampton was widely regarded as the second-best running back in the class behind superstar Ashton Jeanty.

Hampton had an excellent 2024 season at North Carolina. He logged 281 carries for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hampton also contributed in the receiving game, adding 373 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Hampton is an excellent addition for the Chargers. He boasts a blend of both power and shiftiness that can help him contribute on all three downs in the NFL.

It is widely known that Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football. He now has veteran Najee Harris and youngster Hampton as his two-headed monster in the backfield.

The Chargers have Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins as depth behind Harris and Hampton.

LA could bring back J.K. Dobbins as a change-of-pace back to complement Hampton and Harris.