The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a major logistical challenge this year, topping the NFL travel schedule with a staggering 37,086 miles to be covered during the 2025 NFL season. That figure places LA firmly at the top of the league in miles traveled, more than 2,200 miles ahead of the next team, the cross-town Rams.

This year's Chargers travel schedule includes one of the NFL's marquee international matchups. The Bolts are set to open their season in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5th. That long-haul journey alone significantly boosts their overall milage and sets the tone for what will be a demanding road campaign.

NFL insider Adam Schefter posted the complete mileage breakdown with help from statistics from Bill Speros of Bookies.com.

“Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos.”

The tweet from Schefter highlights the vast difference in miles the Chargers have to travel compared to other NFL teams. Beyond Brazil, the Chargers' schedule features grueling road games against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Facing young stars like C.J. Stroud and rookie phenom Travis Hunter on the road adds to both the physical and competitive strain.

It's not just the opponents that make this season daunting, it's the toll the travel takes on performance and the body. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's physical, run-first offense depends on line strength and stamina, which could be affected by constant flights and time-zone shifts throughout the Chargers' travel schedule.

While the Bolts lead the pack in travel distance, some teams have it far easier. The Bengals, for instance, are expected to travel just 8,753 miles, the lowest in the league and nearly 28,333 fewer miles than LA. Within the AFC East, the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Chiefs all rank well below the Chargers' travel schedule.

As the 2025 NFL season unfolds, all eyes will be on how the Chargers manage the toughest travel slate in football. The team's ability to endure this punishing itinerary could determine whether they reach the playoffs or burn out before getting there.