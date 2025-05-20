The Los Angeles Chargers are getting some good news. Linebacker Denzel Perryman is getting back from injury, and closer to full-strength. Perryman is cleared for offseason workouts, per NFL.com.

The Chargers linebacker hurt his elbow last season in the AFC Playoffs, in a loss to the Houston Texans. Perryman says he's feeling back to 100 percent, per the outlet.

This is good news for Los Angeles, who agreed to a new contract with Perryman in March. The linebacker played for the Chargers in 2024, and posted 55 tackles. Thirty-nine of them were solo stops.

The veteran linebacker is in his second stint with the franchise. He also played for the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers won 11 games in the 2024 season.

Chargers expect some big things with Jim Harbaugh in 2025

Los Angeles and coach Jim Harbaugh have big expectations for the 2025 season. Harbaugh led the Chargers to the postseason in 2024, in just his first year. Chargers fans hope that Harbaugh can lead the team to even greater heights in 2025. The head coach famously left Michigan following their 2023 national championship season for another shot in the NFL.

The Chargers are certainly happy to have Perryman back. Perryman helped lead one of the best scoring defenses in the NFL in 2024. He also had two tackles for loss and a sack. The franchise clearly believes in him, as the squad refused to allow him to get away in free agency.

“They brought me back for a reason. I still feel like, regardless of my age, I still bring some type of value to the team,” Perryman said to reporters on Tuesday.

Perryman says this group of Chargers linebackers has a good rapport with one another.

“Bringing guys back in the room, you don't have to build a new bond with people. There's one or two faces in the room that's new, but we kind of know what each person is going to bring to the table,” Perryman added. “We are like brothers in that room. I feel we are a tight-knit group.”

The veteran linebacker has had some great seasons on the field. In 2021, he finished his campaign with the Raiders posting 154 total tackles. He has 717 total stops in his long career.

Before he came to the NFL, Perryman played in college at Miami. He was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection.

The Chargers last made the Super Bowl in the 1994 season, when they played in San Diego.